PFG Advisors Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.63 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

