PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

