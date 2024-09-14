PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 8.3% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 9,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.