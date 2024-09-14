Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.