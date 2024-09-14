Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

