PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 138,401 shares.The stock last traded at $94.31 and had previously closed at $94.40.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

