PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PCK stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.