PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

