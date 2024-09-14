PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 54,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.90.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
