PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 54,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

