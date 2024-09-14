Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.89

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $8.95. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 180,605 shares trading hands.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

