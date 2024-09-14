Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

