Platinex (CVE:PTX) Shares Up 7.3%

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 257,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 294,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Platinex Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Platinex Company Profile

Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario.

