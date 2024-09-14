Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $5.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 144.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 80.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

