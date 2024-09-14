Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSNY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.