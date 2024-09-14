Popcat (SOL) Price Up 42.3% Over Last Week (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $712.55 million and $106.25 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00260514 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.73252735 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $115,107,682.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

