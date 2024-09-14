Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) SVP Sells $120,750.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

POR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

