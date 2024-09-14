PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $15.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00110235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

