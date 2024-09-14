Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.07

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.07 and last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 376260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.28.

The company has a market cap of C$24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 91.78.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9738407 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

