Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 2%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 32,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 220,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Power Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

