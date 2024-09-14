Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of PRAX opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

