Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,242 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $60.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.