ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.26. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

