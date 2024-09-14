ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $35.86. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 617,869 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

