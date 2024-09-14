Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 105,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of RFG stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $340.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
