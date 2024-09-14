Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.38 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

