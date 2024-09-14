Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMB opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

