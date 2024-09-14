Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.00 and its 200-day moving average is $637.34. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

