Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,322,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,571,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

