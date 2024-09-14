Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 20,925 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.