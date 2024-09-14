PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

ADOOY opened at $13.66 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

