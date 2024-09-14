PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.