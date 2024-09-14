PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
