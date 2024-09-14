Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.9 %

PUBGY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.