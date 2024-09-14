pufETH Price Tops $2,424.16 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $2,424.16 or 0.04049495 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market cap of $360.83 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00260212 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 516,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 516,666.55573561. The last known price of pufETH is 2,433.05791296 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,367,465.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

