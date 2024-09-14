PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,410,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,153,242 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $6.76.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

