Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 205,467 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

