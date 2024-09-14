pzETH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $196,774.97 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. pzETH has a market capitalization of $48.22 million and $196,774.97 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,858.87 or 0.04714664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00260337 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,295.94742575. The last known price of pzETH is 2,770.26222738 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,579.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.