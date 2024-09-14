QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QSEP stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

