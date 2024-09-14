QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 776.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
QSEP stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
