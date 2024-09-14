Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,433.27 or 0.99859648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

