RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading Up 5.8%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.21 and last traded at $65.89. 141,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 542,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 103.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,011,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,626,000 after acquiring an additional 515,342 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

