RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $474.89 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00259848 BTC.
About RAMP
RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”
RAMP Token Trading
