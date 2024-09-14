Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Director V. Larkin Martin Sells 10,011 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RYN stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 83.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

