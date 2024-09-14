Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.92

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 2029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$602.13 million, a PE ratio of 205.00, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

