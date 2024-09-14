Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.32. 516,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,871,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

