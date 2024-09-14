Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 16,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 792,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 196.20%.

Institutional Trading of Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Featured Articles

