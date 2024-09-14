Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Redeia Corporación Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Redeia Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.