Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Redeia Corporación Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Redeia Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.71.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
