Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Up 2.8 %

RNST stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Renasant’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNST

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.