Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 51,694 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob Hamilton Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92.

RPAY stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $190,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Repay by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 182.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

