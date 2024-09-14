Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 51,694 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jacob Hamilton Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92.
Repay Trading Up 2.5 %
RPAY stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $190,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Repay by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 182.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
