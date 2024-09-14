Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.10

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Request has a market capitalization of $80.45 million and approximately $945,588.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,430.02 or 0.99967121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013587 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

