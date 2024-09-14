Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 9,167 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Residential REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.
Residential REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Residential REIT ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.