Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 9,167 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Residential REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Residential REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.