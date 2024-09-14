Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in August

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXEEY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Rexel has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

