Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in August

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rexel Price Performance
Shares of RXEEY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Rexel has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.35.
About Rexel
