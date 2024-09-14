RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.08.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $354.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in RH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.